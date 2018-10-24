The star is determined to get rid of his 'dad bod'

The winter months might be drawing in, but it looks like Love Island winner Nathan Massey is determined to get summer body ready.

In fact, the reality star is so dedicated to getting in shape that he’s actually lost a whopping stone in just a few weeks.

Revealing the impressive transformation on Instagram, the dad-of-one – who shares son Freddie with LI fiancee Cara de La Hoyde – confessed he was getting rid of his ‘dad bod’.

Sharing two photos next to each other, 26-year-old Nathan can be seen looking far more toned on the right hand side with even a hint of a six pack!

‘I’m not perfect but I’m getting there 💪🏻 operation-dadbod🚫,’ he wrote alongside the snaps.

And fans were quick to praise the reality star, as one commented: ‘Brooooo looking good !!!! 👌🏼.’

‘Well done… looking great!!!!!! Handsome as ever xxx,’ said another, while a third added: ‘That’s a serious change 💪.’

Nathan recently admitted he gained weight following the birth of his ten-month-old son Freddie, but decided to hit the gym hard and change his diet in July after some cruel comments from fans.

A source told The Sun: ‘Nathan has had a hard time of it online with the trolling and felt like he needed to do something about it.

‘Usually he doesn’t let things get to him but he was feeling more and more self-conscious – so sprang into action.’

And it looks like he’s not the only one happy with his new bod, as the insider continued: ‘Cara thinks he looks amazing but thinks he looked great before too.

‘She’s so proud of what he’s achieved.

‘Being a fit and healthy dad is a priority to him moving forward, he wants to be in the best condition he can be in for Freddie – especially as soon as he’s on his feet and running around!’

Looking fab, Nathan!