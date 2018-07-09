Things got very tense over dinner on Sunday evening

Poor Laura Anderson hasn’t exactly had an easy ride on Love Island.

First, she thought she’d found the one with Wes Nelson, but things soon got awkward when he swiftly dumped her for resident blonde bombshell Megan Barton-Hanson.

Unfortunately, as she looked to be getting cosy with new boy Jack Fowler he then went on a date with Georgia Steel and the whole villa was rocked by the questionable kiss they may or may not have shared.

After a load of heated debates over Georgia’s kiss with new Jack last week, on Sunday we saw Scottish beauty Laura pull the plug on her blossoming romance with the footie player saying her heart just wasn’t in it.

But in yet ANOTHER LI twist, the next evening the 29-year-old decided she missed Jack – because y’know spending 24 hours apart can do that to you – and she was keen to rekindle their relationship during a romantic dinner date.

But she didn’t exactly get the response she was after as the Essex boy told her: ‘With everything you said last night, I agreed with.

‘If I were to [take you back], I would be taking two steps back. I just don’t think it’d work. I wish it was different.’ Which left Laura in tears as she stormed away from the table. Awks!

While you might be forgiven for feeling sorry for Laura as her romance was cut short yet again, viewers weren’t exactly full of sympathy and took to Twitter to praise Jack for not giving in.

‘Laura thought she could dump Jack then go back & he’d accept with open arms you know but he hasn’t wavered Good lad. #loveisland’, said one fan.

Another agreed: ‘Laura is so concerned with her own feelings she doesn’t actually care how sh**ty she must be making Jack feel #loveisland’.

And they weren’t the only ones…

Jack and Laura have picked a bad time to fall out as someone is going to be dumped from the Island on Monday. Oh the drama…