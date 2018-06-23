Not everyone is a fan of the latest arrival...

The whole nation made a collective cheer when the latest Love Island arrival Sam Bird told notorious ladies man Adam Collard that he was going to show him how to treat a woman.

But it looks like viewers are already starting to turn on the newest Islander after Friday night’s dramatic twist saw him dump Rosie Williams from the villa after choosing to couple up with Samira Mighty.

After going on dates with Samira, Rosie and Ellie Brown, Sam seemed to get on well with all the girls as he flirted up a storm in an attempt to strike up a connection.

But as the 25-year-old turned on the charm, eagle-eyed viewers picked up on him telling Rosie that his type was brunettes before claiming he was ‘definitely into blondes’ to Ellie. Hmm…

Following his awkward slip up, fans of the show began speculating whether Sam was game playing. And after he finally chose to start a romance with West End dancer Samira, some even questioned whether he was biding his time to steal Dr Alex George‘s girl, Ellie…

‘Sam is not interested in Samira, he’s waiting it out for Ellie #loveisland‘, said one viewer.

Another agreed: ‘I knew Sam would pick Samira because he wants Ellie and this way him and Alex can swap #loveisland’.

While a third added: ‘Yes Samira! Although Sam just biding his time until he can get in there with Ellie #loveisland’.

And they weren’t the only skeptical ones…

Despite viewers’ hesitation, Sam seemed pretty certain he made the right decision as he told the rest of the Islanders during the recoupling: ‘I want to couple up with this girl because we had an amazing date, she is absolutely stunning and I don’t think she’s had what she wants from this villa yet and I want to give her that chance.’

The personal trainer then added in the Beach Hut: ‘I’m buzzing to get to know Samira. She’s really attractive and I like a girl that makes me laugh so it will be interesting to see where it goes for here.’

We have a feeling things aren’t going to be smooth sailing for these two…