Niall has made a confession about himself

Love Island 2018 was rocked by the mysterious exit of Niall Aslam and now he’s finally revealed the reason behind his early departure from the villa.

The former islander has emotionally explained that he has Asperger syndrome, a form of autism which can cause difficulties with social communication and interaction. Other characteristics include repetitive behaviour and routines and sensory sensitivity.

Niall, 23, shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday in which he explained: ‘Right, so here it goes…for this post I am putting my laying it on thick brush down and hoping to hit the nation with a love potion.

‘For far too long I have suffered in silence and not acknowledged a massive fact about my life which going into the villa has led me to finally realise and accept.

When I was a young child I was diagnosed with asperges syndrome, a fact that until this post has never shared outside of my close family.

‘Growing up was extremely difficult for me and I often felt out of place. I always felt that people didn’t understand me, yet I was afraid to reveal my true scales as I did not want the label or stigma that was attached to it.’

However, now Niall thinks it is ‘important’ to be honest about having the condition to help others in a similar situation to ‘embrace their true colours’.

’It’s not been an easy ride for me to come to terms with this fact but I am glad that I can now accept who I am, and am looking forward to my next chapter,’ he said.

Niall also paid tribute to the Love Island team for ‘giving me the opportunity to rid my myself of my insecurities and embrace the fact that I am different yet I am still a rainbow fish’.

‘Now it’s time for this rainbow fish to dive deep into the big blue ocean and show the world what I’m all about – there’s more layers to come!’ the student and construction worker added.

Fans have praised Niall for speaking out about the true reason behind his decision to leave Love Island.

‘You are so brave to share this, we are all supporting you,’ one follower commented, whilst another wrote: ‘You should be Soo Proud!!! this statement will help other people who suffer and find them selves out of place sometimes.’

And one added: ‘what an amazingly brave thing for you to do! Watching you on love island was fab and the world truly needs more people as genuine and lovely as you are!’

Well done Niall!