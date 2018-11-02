Well, this is awkward...

Love Island might have finished all the way back in August, but the chaos is far from over.

In fact, things seem to be getting even more dramatic for runner-up Laura Anderson as she’s now found herself in a tiff with ex Paul Knops.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Laura Anderson dating THIS former Love Island star weeks after Paul Knops split

In case you missed it, the Love Island couple announced their split just a few short weeks after leaving the show, with Laura quickly moving on with fellow reality star Max Morley.

Something which has raised a few eyebrows with Paul, as he’s now accused his former flame of meeting her new boyfriend a ‘day after their split’.

Talking to FUBAR radio last night, he admitted to Lizzy Cundy: ‘I read something that said she had been dating him for quite a few weeks so…

‘I mean, it’s fine. I made the decision so essentially if she goes and meets someone the next day, she’s entitled to. You know?’

Although a spokesperson for Laura has now hit back at the claims, telling MailOnline today: ‘It’s total nonsense, Paul broke up with her and weeks later she spoke to Max and then weeks after that they met up.’

Despite the differing opinions, model Paul has insisted the former pair are now on good terms following the break up, as he added: ‘If she’s happy then absolutely.’

This comes after the news broke about Laura’s new romance, with a source telling The Sun last month: ‘Laura and Max have been going on secret dates for a number of weeks now. They’re really starting to get close and are definitely very well suited.

‘He has really fallen for her and things are going well between them.’

Laura also hinted she was dating someone new when she announced: ‘I’ve moved on, I’m happily seeing someone else which I have chosen to keep private. It really is just boring now.’

And it looks like their romance is going from strength to strength, as the pair put on a very loved up display in a back of a taxi last week. Ooo la la.

CelebsNow has reached out to Laura’s reps for comment.