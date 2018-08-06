Did things go a bit too far here?

Love Island 2018 fans were thrilled to see the gang back on our screens for last night’s reunion show – but the treatment of one islander left many fuming.

Viewers flocked to Twitter during the programme to accuse the show of ‘humiliating’ Georgia Steel, who was arguably one of the most talked-about stars of the series.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson reveals she made LOADS of money working on adult websites

During the reunion Caroline Flack awkwardly brought up Georgia’s feud with Megan Barton Hanson, with Megan having called her a ‘fake b**ch’ soon after entering the villa.

Flackers asked 20-year-old Georgia – who was seated in the audience with boyfriend Sam Bird – how she now feels about Megan and the drama student replied: ‘That’s OK bae, no need to worry darling.’

She then took a sip of her drink before a slightly awkward silence.

Later on in the show Caroline joked about Georgia being ‘loyal’ when she quizzed her on rumours that she’s left the Love Island WhatsApp group, something she denied as she claimed that Adam Collard ‘removed’ her from it.

Soon afterwards she was forced to relive the painful moment where original love interest Josh Denzel ditched her for Kazimir Crossley at Casa Amor.

And it didn’t end there as Georgia found herself being talked about again when Laura Anderson had to discuss THAT kiss with Jack Fowler and Ms Steel ended up apologising for it whilst the rest of the audience jeered.

Oh, and she was also given an award for being ‘loyal’ as well as one for ‘muggiest moment’ for the Jack snog.

All of this left many viewers feeling a bit uncomfortable and many accused the show of treating Georgia unfairly.

‘Honestly think the way Georgia is acting tonight is a front because of how the other islanders treat her. Absolutely awful how isolated she is,’ one fan tweeted, whilst another wrote: ‘Anyone else find it proper cringe that they are purposely humiliating and bullying a 20 years old on national tv?’

And one added: ‘I really wish they would leave Georgia alone now.. it’s so not funny and constantly embarrassing and villainizing her in a room full of people and cameras is not cool’

However, others didn’t share that view and criticised Georgia’s behaviour.

‘Georgia isn’t coming across well,’ one posted.

Another agreed: ‘CANNOT STAND GEORGIA AND HER CONDESCENDING AND STUBBORN WAYS.’

What did you think of the show? Let us know @CelebsNow…