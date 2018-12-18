Did you spot this?

Love Island was back last night to give us some light relief from this winter chill.

Yup, our favourite reality stars provided us with even more drama, some unexpected festive romance and another interesting take on Brexit from Hayley Hughes.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Love Island winner Jack Fincham admits he finds it hard to trust people: ‘It’s a scary thought’

But while we were glad to see the likes of Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham back on our telly screens, there seemed to be a few key people missing – leaving fans of the show totally confused.

First up, football player Jack Fowler was nowhere to be seen and let’s just say viewers weren’t happy about it…

‘What’s the point of having a love island Christmas special if you don’t include the legend that is Mr @_JackFowler_ ???? Someone explain please’, one person wrote on Twitter.

‘“The gang is all here” Caroline Hun, you’ve told a lie. Where is @_JackFowler_ #Loveislandreunion’, said another.

While a third added: ‘Naw but why is Jack Fowler no in the reunion ???? Explain yourself @LoveIsland.’

And they weren’t the only ones…

But while we still don’t know the exact reason for Jack’s absence, the reality star later retweeted a story about him, hinting that he’s been too busy filming Celebs Go Dating.

‘Your tweets have given me an hour and a half of entertainment.. But for now, I’m Milly rocking my way to my dates ⁦@CelebsGoDating⁩,’ he wrote. Hmm…

And Jack wasn’t the only one who didn’t turn up, as finalist Josh Denzel was also missing…

But it looks like he was too busy as well as he later told his fans on Instagram Stories: ‘You might be wondering why I’m not on your screens right now, however, I was in LA filming for the Wilder Fury boxing fight. Enjoy the boys DBS without me.’

And if his Instagram is anything to go by, he had a pretty great time hanging out with the likes of Tyson Fury…

Well, despite the absences, we can’t WAIT to see Jack on Celebs Go Dating.