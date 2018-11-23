THIS is how much the stars are getting paid...



Love Island took over our lives this summer, with basically the whole nation more focussed on Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer‘s romance than their own relationships.

But while those long, hot days might seem a world away now, who’s to say we can’t catch up with our fave reality stars during the festive period too?

Well, ITV have answered our prayers as they’re bringing a two-day Christmas special to our TVs this December. Hooray!

But despite the likes of Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson landing some pretty huge jobs since leaving the villa three months ago – a row has seemingly broken out over pay as the stars are reportedly set to earn just £10 an hour for the Reunion.

A source revealed: ‘They have been in uproar over being paid so little for two days’ work. It almost isn’t worth hours of awkward conversation with your ex — which for many of the islanders will be the case now.’

Speaking to The Sun, the insider added: ‘A few have even discussed dropping out to avoid any unnecessary aggravation. The low fees have also upset their agents, who are used to dealing with much bigger contracts.’

Well, we’re glad they signed up, because watching exes Georgia Steel and Sam Bird come face-to-face is all that’s getting us through these dull days right now.

Earlier this week, ITV confirmed that 19 islanders will reunite to spill all that’s been going on in their lives to host Caroline Flack and narrator Iain Stirling.

Laura Anderson is set to be reunited with former boyfriend Paul Knops after they announced their split in September, while Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake will also face an awkward encounter after their break-up.

Get the popcorn ready people, we’re in for a treat…