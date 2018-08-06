The former lawyer was previously coupled up with Adam Collard

Rosie Williams may not have found ‘The One’ inside the Love Island villa, but it looks like she may have found it on the outside as she was spotted leaving the reunion party with former contestant Dean Overson.

Rosie, 26, was pictured getting into a taxi with Dean as they made their way back to their London hotel from Elstree.

Attempting to hide Dean’s identity, Rosie tried to cover his face with a balloon, but he could still be seen as he put his arm around her in the backseat.

The afterparty came after the entire cast of this year’s show came together for a reunion special on ITV2 last night to discuss their time on the show.

Rosie, who quit her job as a solicitor to appear on the show, coupled up with Adam Collard when she entered the villa, but his head was turned when Zara McDermott came in and when it came to recoupling, Rosie was dumped from the island when Adam picked Zara.

Dean and Rosie didn’t get to bond inside the villa, as Dean entered after Rosie’s departure, when the original boys stayed at Casa Amor.

He tried to win over Megan Barton Hanson, but she chose Alex Miller instead, before reuniting with Wes Nelson and placing fourth in the final.

After she left the villa, Rosie admitted that she isn’t ruling out a return to her job as a lawyer, despite previously insisting that the job isn’t as glamorous as it seems.

She said: ‘My heart’s still in it – it was a lifelong ambition I harboured since I was 12 years old. I’m still very much a legal eagle.’

She also revealed she’s in talks to star in her own legal TV show, similar to Judge Rinder. When asked if she sees herself as the new Rinder, she said: ‘I hope so. I love Rinder, I think he’s great.’

Words by Robyn Morris