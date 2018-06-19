Love Island’s Samira divides fans over THIS ‘frosty’ comment to Alex

What did you think of the sitch?!

It’s been two weeks, and we’ve already had bags of tears, tantrums, and the first Love Island couple refusing to sit on the same sofa during a This Morning interview.

Yup, it’s fair to say the season of romance is *well* underway…

However, all is not fair in love and war until at least someone has been royally friendzoned… as the villa’s resident best buds Alex and Samira will tell you.

Whilst Alex and Samira have failed to hit it off romantically, the duo have paired off as pals and still managed to become one of the nations best loved couple on the show – even surviving the public vote against Hayley and Charlie last week!

See: Love Island 2018: Hayley Hughes throws shade at producers for ‘portraying her badly’ in awkward interview

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

But alas, their days could be numbered – as this week, the arrival of two brand spankin’ new faces to the villa had touched down in sunny Spain.

With Ellie and Zara both having made a beeline for the doctor of love during last nights episode, Samira had pulled her pal to the side to have a lil’ chat with him…

After confessing he was interested in Ellie, Sam had replied: ‘If you came up to her in a club I don’t know if she’d turn around… because she looks like some type of girl’.

However, the chat *clearly* didn’t go quite to plan, and now viewers are very divided over the fiasco.

Some have felt Samira was a bit out of line to have made her pal doubt the new girls…

Former Islander Kady McDermott writes, ‘Samira you don’t care about Alex you just don’t want to get dumped from the island! True colours are showing!’.

However, others think she was just looking out for her pal…

One user writes: ‘Y’all actually so mean to Samira it’s sad. Always careful not to offend anyone but y’all jump at any opportunity to describe her as the aggressive one’.

Others have taken to Twitter to suggest that Samira isn’t getting the same preferential treatment in the villa as Alex, and that needs to change…

Whilst others just want the lady to get some damn action!

What do you reckon? Tweet us @CelebsNow!