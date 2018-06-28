Things have got pretty awkwarrrd!

There’s no denying that the current Love Island love triangle between Laura Anderson, Wes Nelson and Megan Barton has had us all hooked.

But, whether you’re Team Laura or Team Wes, it’s clear that Samira Mighty has divided opinion with her recent actions on the ITV2 show.

The dancer has been labelled as ‘snakey’ and ‘sly’ after encouraging Megan to make a move on Laura’s love interest Wes.

But, things really took a turn after Samira was spotted comforting a heartbroken Laura in Wednesday night’s episode, and even told her, ‘This is so s***, I really didn’t see it coming. I really didn’t.’ Hmm…

So whose side is she on? Of course Twitter had a fair bit to say about the contestants recent actions.

‘ # loveisland why are ppl ignoring how snakey Samira is? Tell Megan to go for Wes then play dumb to laura? Be more like Georgia! @LoveIsland’ one person commented.

While a second wrote: ‘Samira is that girl that’s tryna be best friends with everyone and is secretly the slyest of them all # loveisland’.

Another person said: ‘Just while I’m catching up, in friendships gals: be more Georgia, be less Samira. “I didn’t see it coming”, why lie though? # loveisland’.

However, some viewers stood by Samira’s decision to speak to both of the ladies.

‘Unpopular opinion: Samira WASN’T a snake because when Megan went to speak to Wes, she said, “He won’t leave Laura”. I think she genuinely thought Wes would swerve Megan and stay loyal to Laura. I really think she thought that would put a pin in it # LoveIsland,’ one fan commented.

But after last night’s shocking revealtion that Casa Amore is back, as well as 12 new hot islanders, we seriously doubt this is the last of the dramz!