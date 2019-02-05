The dancer has some wise words for her fellow islanders...

Last week, we saw two couples get hit by the Love Island curse – first Wes Nelson and Megan-Barton Hanson, and then Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel.

While Kaz and Josh’s split was a shock to fans, with the pair having just enjoyed a romantic holiday to Thailand, Wes and Megan’s break up came after Megan, 24, let rip on her 20-year-old boyfriend’s Dancing on Ice partner, Vanessa Bauer.

Someone who knows all too well about the infamous curse is fellow contestant Samira Mighty, who found out her then-boyfriend Frankie Foster had done the dirty on her just weeks after leaving the villa together.

When we catch up with the 22-year-old at the Shea Moisture bath and body launch, it’s clear a lot has changed since her public split from Frankie, as she hints at the possibility of finding love again.

Here, she feels us in on life outside the villa, and shares some advice for her fellow islanders on how to deal with a break-up in the public eye…

Hi, Samira! How’s life been since Love Island?

It’s changed so much. I actually used to work here at Mahiki. Actually a lot of singers like Dua Lipa and Rita Ora did too. So this is the place if you want to be someone one day! It’s weird walking around at an event that I probably used to serve drinks at.

How are you finding single life?

I’m just the same. I’m not the kind of person that looks for guys. I’ve had a few boyfriends and they’ve all failed because I’m single, but I want it to kind of come to me, as in, if it happens and I meet someone, it’s fantastic, but if it doesn’t, it’s fine. I’m concentrating on other things.

What do you think about Megan and Wes’ break up?

I just didn’t expect it. I don’t really speak to Wes that much. He’s doing his thing. I speak to Megan sometimes and I messaged her about the statement she wrote on co-parenting their pet hamster John Snow.

I was like: “Is this real?” but I can’t choose to support either one because they’re both my friends, but hey ho, things happen.

You had a public break up with Frankie last year. How did you deal with that?

To be honest, I was quite good with my break-up because I didn’t publicise it so no one really knew what was going on. I think that’s better, because people can’t say anything and then it becomes old news. It’s hard because I got sent so many videos and so much stuff, but you’ve just got to ignore it.

Would you be open to signing up to other dating shows like Celebs Go Dating to find love again?

Yeah I would. Anything to find love you know. Any show like that is quite good for a singleton like me.

What have you got coming up next?

I’m still working on [interactive game show] Confetti, which I do every day, and I’ve just come from a meeting with my manager. This year is going to be the year for my music – summer number one hit come at me! I had a meeting with a label and we’re working on something. I can’t tell you what it is yet, but it’s going to be amazing!

Who would you compare your singing voice to?

I’m obsessed with Ann Marie and Dua Lipa. You know that bad b**** vibe! You know – we don’t need boys! That kind of thing.

Oh, so do any of your exes have to worry?

Maybe …. I mean, I’ve written a couple of songs about a couple of exes! I think they’ll know. I always write songs about things that have happened to me, so they will be meaningful. It’s been a mad year. I’m excited to get creative again.

