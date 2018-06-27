Take a trip behind-the-scenes

The Love Island singletons might be cut off from reality up in their luxurious Spanish villa, but they are given some home comforts in the form of mobile phones.

As well as producers using the devices to drop pretty huge bombshells on the wannabe reality stars – leading to the legendary LI catchphrase ‘I’VE GOT A TEEEXT!’ – it turns out the Islanders also use their mobiles for other things too.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

You might have caught the likes of Adam Collard and Megan Barton Hanson sending their fellow reality pals some cheeky texts in the group chat, but the whole gang are also no stranger to a selfie… or 10.

More: HUGE Love Island twist! Drama hots up as ‘FIVE new girls tipped to enter a second villa’

Considering most of the star’s personal Instagram pages are jam-packed with sexy pics, it’s no surprise that they’ve all been snapping away on their phones.

And while we’ve been dying to take a look through their camera rolls for three weeks, now the bosses over at ITV2 have finally given us a sneak peek into their personal albums by sharing a load of them on their Instagram account.

Obviously, there’s duck pouts, topless pics and a fair few sexy bikini shots… Enjoy!