Take a trip behind-the-scenes
The Love Island singletons might be cut off from reality up in their luxurious Spanish villa, but they are given some home comforts in the form of mobile phones.
As well as producers using the devices to drop pretty huge bombshells on the wannabe reality stars – leading to the legendary LI catchphrase ‘I’VE GOT A TEEEXT!’ – it turns out the Islanders also use their mobiles for other things too.
You might have caught the likes of Adam Collard and Megan Barton Hanson sending their fellow reality pals some cheeky texts in the group chat, but the whole gang are also no stranger to a selfie… or 10.
Considering most of the star’s personal Instagram pages are jam-packed with sexy pics, it’s no surprise that they’ve all been snapping away on their phones.
And while we’ve been dying to take a look through their camera rolls for three weeks, now the bosses over at ITV2 have finally given us a sneak peek into their personal albums by sharing a load of them on their Instagram account.
Obviously, there’s duck pouts, topless pics and a fair few sexy bikini shots… Enjoy!
Love Island
Adam Collard and Laura Anderson might have admitted they ‘get on each other’s nerves’ in the latest challenge, but they look cosy in this sweet snap.
Love Island
Alex George, Eyal Booker, Jack Fincham and Wes Nelson line up for a lads photo.
Love Island
Dani Dyer and Samira Mighty give us the obligatory pout.
Love Island
Adam and former Islander Niall Aslam were once love rivals – but it looks like they put their differences aside in this snap.
Love Island
Ex Islander Rosie Williams admitted she was often the ‘third wheel’ with Dani and Jack.
Love Island
The girls glammed up for this quick selfie.
Love Island
It’s not just the girls who love a selfie.
Love Island
Eyal and Jack are definitely feeling the love in this cute photo.
Love Island
Suns out tongues out for Georgia Steel and Samira.
Love Island
Lads, lads, lads.
Love Island
It looks like Megan Barton Hanson and Rosie did more than one sexy photoshoot during their time in the villa.
Love Island
Well, two can play at that game as Wes and Adam also paired up for a cheeky snap.
Love Island
And THIS is why we love Samira so much.
Love Island
Jack’s teeth are blinding us in this selfie.
Love Island
Aaaaand again with the shiny white teeth.
Love Island
Best mates Wes and Adam are obviously keen to show off their incredible six packs – and gold make up – in this shot.