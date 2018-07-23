This should make for interesting viewing!

Celebs Go Dating will soon be heading back to our screens – yay! – and we’re even more excited after hearing that a certain Love Island star has signed up…

Yep, 2017 islander Olivia Attwood is joining the agency’s books in an attempt to find romance following the drama of her split from Chris Hughes earlier this year and it sounds like she’s going to make for fantastic viewing.

‘Olivia will be brilliant on the show – she’s great value and genuinely looking for a new man,’ an insider tells The Sun. ‘Fans of hers have been desperate to see her back on TV following her time on Love Island last year and spin-off show with Chris.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Love Island’s Caroline Flack sparks speculation she’s BACK with ex Andrew Brady after this subtle sign

‘She will start filming for the series this week and is already excited to get to know the other singletons at the mixer launch party.’

Eek, we can’t wait to see this!

Liv, 27, seemingly confirmed the news on Monday by replying to a tweet about the story with several happy emojis.

The former islander hasn’t shied away from dropping hints lately either, having answered an Instagram fan’s question about whether she’d date a fan during a Q&A session on Sunday.

‘If your boyfriend ain’t your fan then you got the wrong boyfriend,’ Olivia replied.

Good point, Liv!

Olivia became a popular face on our screens last summer when she hooked up with Chris on Love Island and the pair dated for several months.

Unfortunately it all ended in tears when their dramatic break-up unfolded as they filmed their spin-off show Crackin’ On earlier this year.

Olivia then rekindled her romance with former flame Bradley Dack but this seems to have come to an end.

Meanwhile the model briefly popped up on TV again last week when she made a hilarious appearance on ITV2 game show Celebability – during which she was forced to confess that she was once arrested for having sex on the beach in Portugal!

Something tells us Olivia could prove VERY entertaining on Celebs Go Dating…