THIS Love Island star ‘offered £100k deal to appear on Dancing On Ice’

Will we see this islander getting their skates on?

Love Island might be long over but it looks like one of the series’ most popular stars could soon be back on our screens – on Dancing On Ice!

It’s been reported that Dani Dyer has been offered a big money deal to sign up to the skating show, with producers apparently hoping to lure her with an £100,000 fee.

‘They are breaking the bank to get her on board,’ a source told The Daily Star. ‘And they are hoping a six-figure deal will be enough to tempt her.’

And fans of Dani, 22, will be pleased to hear that she’s said to be ‘seriously considering’ taking part in the series which is due to return in January.

‘She knows it would be a big platform for her and also a great experience,’ the insider added. ’It’s just a case of working out if she has the time to do it.

‘Doing Dancing On Ice is a big commitment because there are months of training before the first show even airs.’

Dani wouldn’t be the first Love Island star to get their skates on if she does decide to do the show, with 2017 islander Kem Cetinay having appeared on this year’s Dancing On Ice.

Despite a shaky start he only narrowly missed out on a place in the final and finished in fourth.

It remains to be seen whether Dani will find time in her schedule to take to the ice as she’s been pretty busy since winning Love Island with boyfriend Jack Fincham.

This week it was revealed that Jack, 26, had bagged his first acting role alongside Dani when they were seen filming new movie Blood Squad.

The former pen salesman was snapped arriving at the set before the hair and makeup team transformed him into a troll for the movie.

Meanwhile Dani and Jack stepped out together at the TV Choice Awards on Monday night and were joined by Dani’s famous dad Danny Dyer.

Awww, we do love a family get-together!