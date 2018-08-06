The offers must be flooding in!

Love Island contestant Dr Alex George is set to make a six-figure sum by being the new face of a government STI campaign, it has been reported.

Yep, you read that right!

The hunky doctor, 27, left the match-making villa just days before the final after spending almost eight weeks on the ITV2 show.

Unfortunately, Dr Alex didn’t find love in Spain but he did enjoy a very brief romance with Alexandra Crane, 27.

His medical knowledge, paired with his good looks and outlook on sexual relationships has made him the perfect poster boy for Public Health England’s new campaign that educates teenagers on the dangers of unsafe sex and STI’s like chlamydia and gonorrhoea.

A source told The Sun: ‘Dani and Jack won the series, but Dr Alex may yet prove to be the biggest winner of all as medical firms and organisations have been queuing up and fighting to hire him.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

‘There is massive money in the medical business and many healthcare and pharmaceuticals firms want to work with him, as well as the authorities who are already planning this huge campaign.

‘He proved on the show that he isn’t reckless in his approach to sex, and that’s a message Public Health England want him to promote to young people who might listen to him now he’s been on Love Island.

‘STIs might not be the sexiest subject matter, but it’s a huge deal for him as well as being a worthwhile cause,’ the insider added.

More: Love Island 2018: See the most shocking moments of the series you might have missed

Before jetting off to Mallorca to start filming the show, Alex was working on a zero hour contract at University Hospital Lewisham in South East London, allowing him to take the time off to find love.

In an interview with The Sun he said: ‘I absolutely love my job, I’ve worked since the age of 13 to get here and I go to work every day and I genuinely enjoy it.

‘I would probably go back and do it part time, if I could mix it with TV work I would. I think there’s probably room for a new TV doctor!’

We do too!

Words by Leanne Carr