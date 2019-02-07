Looking good, Gabz!

She may be on a skiing trip, but that hasn’t stopped Gabby Allen from stripping off.

The Love Island star is currently on holiday in France and couldn’t resist sharing a sexy snap with her fans earlier today.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

LOVE ISLAND 2019: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

In the racy picture, Gabby flaunts her pert derrière in a pair of black bikini bottoms, which she teamed with a matching top.

The blonde reality star is stood in a hot tub with the picturesque, snowy mountains in the background as she gazes over her shoulder at the camera.

She captioned the pic: ‘Views from a hot bath ✔️ views from a hot tub ✔️ …’ and it’s already garnered over 26,000 likes.

Of course, Gabby’s one million followers were quick to compliment her with one person writing: ‘Talk about having a girl crush 😍😍you are so gorgeous xx’

Another person commented: ‘Looking good babe🖤’ while a third added: ‘Looking steaming girl! 🔥🔥’

Yesterday, Gabby decided to show off her hot bod once again as she posed on the slopes in a leopard print bandeau bikini.

Pulling her ski jacket halfway down her arms and with her trousers unbuttoned, she posed with her skis and the biggest grin as she celebrated her special day.

‘There are worse places to bring in your 27th year… Happy birthday to meee 🎉’ she captioned the post.