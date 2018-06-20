Holly's really not a fan of this islander...

We don’t know about you but Love Island 2018 is proving to be one of the biggest talking points in our lives right now – and it turns out Holly Willoughby feels just as strongly about it too.

The presenter didn’t hold back as she discussed the series on Wednesday’s This Morning and SLAMMED Adam Collard for the way he’s treated love interest Rosie Williams.

In case you missed it, Adam left Rosie in tears when he dumped her after confirming that he’s interested in pursuing new girl Zara McDermott instead.

This came just days after the pair became the first to get intimate between the sheets.

Adam’s behaviour angered many viewers and Holly, 37, made it clear that she was FURIOUS about it.

‘We could all see it coming. But what I don’t like is that he didn’t face it,’ the mum-of-three explained.

‘Smirking isn’t good. And making her feel like she’s going mad – I hate that!’

Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield went on to discuss the scandal surrounding Adam’s family after a fake Twitter account posted a message suggesting they weren’t happy with how he’s been acting.

‘Even us at home really don’t agree with what Adam’s been doing in the house. Actually feel sorry for Rosie. No remorse. Family’s not happy with his actions,’ the message read.

However, a post on his verified Instagram account has confirmed that these words hadn’t come from them.

‘We have NOT issued this and would NOT condone these comments at all! Say what you will this as a reality game show!’ the message read.

This led Holly to encourage the family to come on This Morning and reveal their true thoughts on Adam’s behaviour.

‘If Adam’s family are watching, then why don’t you get in touch because we’d love to know what you really think,’ the TV star said. ’It’d be good to chat.’

Well THAT would be interesting!