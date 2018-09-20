THIS Love Island star joins TOWIE in explosive scenes with new partner

This could cause major drama...

TOWIE is set to welcome an explosive new arrival to the cast – and they’re a familiar face after previously starring in Love Island.

Yep, Kady McDermott has reportedly filmed her debut scenes for the reality show alongside new boyfriend Myles Barnett, just over a week after they appeared on the red carpet as a couple for the first time.

Kady, 23, was spotted looking glam at The Old Regent Ballroom In Standford-Le-Hope yesterday as she stepped out with Myles to film the programme.

And it sounds like it’s going to make for seriously explosive viewing as Kady was set to be introduced to Myles’ ex Courtney Green, who has been struggling to cope with their break-up.

In recent episodes Courtney, 23, broke down in tears when she bumped into Myles following the split and was also left upset when she learned that her ex had already started seeing someone new.

The fact that Kady has now made an appearance on the show has understandably proved difficult for Courtney.

‘There was always a chance Kady could film for the show after it was revealed her and Myles were dating – and now she’s actually done it,’ a source told The Sun. ‘It has been a very emotional experience for Courtney, who thought she was finally over the worst of it with Myles.

‘But now it’s become even more difficult for her to move on after having to confront the issue of Myles dating Kady in front of the cameras.

‘There are no plans of yet for Kady to film again but with boyfriend Myles on the show she could return at any time.’

It’s not the first time that a Love Island star has joined TOWIE, with Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey having previously popped up on the show along with their baby son Freddie-George.

Jon Clark also found fame as an islander before appearing on the Essex-based show.

We can’t wait to see how Kady’s arrival plays out!