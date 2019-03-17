‘At this early stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious. Police are in the process of informing the man’s next of kin. A file will be prepared for the coroner.’

This comes after Mike’s fellow Love Islander Montana Brown said her friend was in a ‘dark place’ before his death in an emotional Instagram post.

Montana – who appeared alongside Mike on 2017’s series of the ITVBe show – revealed she was ‘heartbroken’ in the tear-jerking tribute.

Alongside pictures of the pair on night out together, she wrote: ‘Firstly, I’m so angry at you for doing this because you are so loved by so many people and I just wish you picked up the phone so we could’ve sorted this out. This didn’t need to happen😭.

‘Secondly, it annoys me that you were so misunderstood. ‘Muggy Mike’ was your stage name and let’s face it, the ladies did fall at your feet BUT everyone had this impression of you and you were literally the opposite you were one of a kind.’

She went on to tell the star: ‘Mike, you were so thoughtful, caring and loyal to me and all your friends, you know some of my darkest secrets and I know yours.

“I could always rely on you to tell me when I’m being a nut job to Elliott and tell me to get off his case and I always told you to stop partying too much and getting too p***ed😂🙈.

‘I just wish people had a tiny glimpse of what the real you was like.’

Hinting at Mike’s mental health struggles, the 23-year-old said: ‘Now I know you were in a dark place a few months back and I thought you were past it and that you were on the up.

‘I got you to buy The Magic, you wrote down your gratitudes, you had the pictures of your family in your car to remind you to be grateful for them.

‘I just don’t know how I didn’t notice… I am absolutely heart broken that I couldn’t help you.’

Referring to the restaurant Mike was planning on opening before he died, she added: ‘I will help open your cafe with Scott because you worked so hard on it so don’t you worry!

‘I can’t imagine how much pain you must have been in to do this, and the fact that you went through this on your own breaks my heart.

‘I’m so so sorry I couldn’t do more to help you. I have so much love for you Mike and I will never forget you. Sleep tight darling and I miss you so much already 💙.’

Sending our love to Mike’s friends and family at this terrible time.