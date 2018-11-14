It's back to the 9-5 for this Islander...

With the chilly winter months well underway, dreams of the balmy Love Island villa couldn’t feel further away.

However, whilst we returned back to reality with a bump following the end of the 2018 series, the Islanders are still on cloud nine – having left the villa as fully fledged celebrities.

Despite his popularity, however, one Islander has made the decision to return back to the day job…

Dr. Alex George quickly became a standout star during his ITV summer stint, causing countless viewers to fall in love with his often bashful ways.

However, the 27-year-old has now made the decision to go back to his role at A&E – after confessing he ‘genuinely misses working for the NHS’.

Sharing a statement on social media, the professional medic explained: ‘Love Island was the experience of a lifetime, but ever since I left the villa I’ve genuinely missed working for the NHS.

‘That’s why this week, I’m going back to A&E. I trained for years for the opportunity to help people, and I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love.’

Alex captioned the snap with another explanation – revealing he will be keeping followers updated on the incredible work carried out by the NHS.

‘I”ll be using my platform to raise awareness around health issues among young people,’ Alex added.

‘Hopefully I’ll be able to give you a bit of insight into what it’s like on the front lines of the NHS. I hope you all continue this incredible journey with me. Here we go!’

Fans have been very quick to wish Alex all the best for his medical return.

‘Good luck Alex keep doing what you love best,’ said one, whilst another added: ‘Well done – back to the real world, good luck!‘

Agreeing, a third said: ‘Good luck, sometimes going back to normality and doing what you love is what is needed xx’

Wishing Dr. Alex all the best as he returns to the day job!