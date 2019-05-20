Love Island 2019 start date officially confirmed by ITV!

That's summer sorted then...

ITV has officially confirmed when Love Island will be returning this year.

On Monday morning the official ITV2 Twitter account delighted the hordes of loyal LI fans when they announced the show will be back on TV screens on Monday June 3.

A teaser clip shows host Caroline Flack posing on a pink lilo next to the hashtag ‘Day Dot is coming’ along with the much-anticipated start date.

The announcement comes as it was reported Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard’s younger brother Curtis, 23, has signed up to the dating show.

A source told The Sun: ‘His body is ideal for being in swimwear all day, plus he’s a lovely bloke with a great sense of humour so is sure to be a hit with the ladies.

‘They are also hoping that he will bring some sexy salsa moves to the villa.’

Other contestants rumoured to be heading to Majorca include Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s sister Sairah Pinnock, daughter of Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Dawn Ward, Rochelle Humes’s little sister Sophie and Vicky Pattison’s new man Ercan Ramadan.

More familiar faces also tipped for the villa include Britain’s youngest ever lottery winner Jane Park and Big Brother star Lotan Carter.

And fans will no doubt be swooning over Tyson Fury’s little bro Tommy, who is also thought to be heading to Spain to look for love.

‘Tommy is one of the hottest young boxers on the circuit,’ a source spilled.

‘He’s already got a huge following, and has been getting quite a lot of attention from the girls.