So, Love Island is officially over and we’re still wondering what on earth we’re going to do with the rest of our lives.

Luckily, it looks like we won’t have to wait too long until finalist Megan Barton-Hanson is permanently back on our telly screens as the blonde bombshell has been tipped to join TOWIE.

Already? Well, apparently the 24-year-old Southend-on-Sea native could find herself hitting SugarHut with Georgia Kousoulou or maybe even being shouted at by our very own Gemma Collins very soon.

According to the Essex rumour-mill, the bosses over at ITV were so impressed with her stint on Love Island with boyfriend Wes Nelson, that they want to sign up the former glamour model ASAP.

‘Towie is one of the most popular shows on TV and bosses are always on the lookout for fresh talent’, an insider told The Sun.

‘Megan is a really big character and would fit in well.’

And it turns out Megs already has some famous connections in the area as she’s actually pals with Pete Wicks‘ girlfriend Shelby Tribble and her BFF Clelia Theodorou.

‘Bosses don’t just pick names and drop them into the mix’, the source added.

‘They need to have a storyline and established friendships within the group. She’s known Shelby and Clelia for a while now so it could be the perfect way in for Megan.’

Fingers crossed Megan and Wes will at least make a cameo walking down Brentwood highstreet when the TOWIE stars finally start filming again later this month.

Maybe she’ll even stand in as a stunt double for lookalike Chloe Sims when things get rowdy in GC’s boutique?

Meanwhile, reality star Megan might be a woman in demand right now, but she recently cancelled all of her Personal Appearances since leaving the villa.

The model was due to appear at Lourenzos nightclub in Dunfermline on 4 August, but a post shared on their Facebook page revealed she pulled out of the gig, reading: ‘Unfortunately Love Island star Megan Barton has decided to CANCEL ALL personal appearances due to personal reasons.’

Let’s hope Megan has got a load more exciting things planned for this year!