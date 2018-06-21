Love Island stars pay tribute after Sophie Gradon reported dead aged 32

Sophie appeared on the show in 2016

Love Island star Sophie Gradon has reportedly passed away at the age of 32.

The former Miss Great Britain – who appeared in the 2016 series – is said to have been found dead on Wednesday, with a Facebook post from her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong seemingly confirming the news.

‘I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always,’ he wrote.

Northumbira Police said in a statement: ‘At about 8.27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased.

‘There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner.’

Since the news broke Sophie’s fellow Love Island cast members have spoken of their shock and have paid tribute to the popular star.

‘Such a awful day. my heart is broken & goes out to the very one effected,’ Cara De La Hoyde wrote, whilst Amber Davies posted: ‘I am in absolutely in shock! @sophiegradon what a beautiful woman you were. RIP’

Alex Bowen added: ‘We had lots of little chats and so many laughs. you were the the shoulder to cry on and a beautiful person with a beautiful soul. Shine bright in that sky Sophie gradon’

Others alluded to the notion that Sophie may have taken her own life, with Olivia Buckland tweeting: ‘Awful awful news this morning. I am gutted. I am so sorry the world failed you. You were such an intricate, creative, intelligent soul. Words fail me.

Former Miss Newcastle Sophie was a popular contestant on the 2016 series of Love Island and became part of the first same-sex couple when she paired up with Katie Salmon.

She went on to quit the villa so that she could be with Tom Powell but they eventually split.

Sophie had recently been tweeting about this year’s show and last took to social media earlier on Wednesday.

Last week she attended the funeral of Vicky Pattison’s best friend Paul Burns, who passed away suddenly at the age of 37.

Our thoughts are with Sophie’s loved ones at this incredibly sad time.