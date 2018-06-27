This is SO exciting

The villa of Casa Amor probably rings a bell for all you keen Love Island fans. The amazing building might have been a beautiful new addition to the show, but it was also full of drama, cheating and heartbreak as the bosses let loose the boys in a group of new ladies.

So it’s no surprise that the ITV2 producers are preparing to throw in the second villa to this year’s series as well. And apparently it’s coming very soon with bosses flying out batches of new girls eager to become stars by shaking things up.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

‘Having the second villa packed with five hot females is going to cause fireworks’, a source told The Sun Online.

‘They’ve started flying out a number of girls to Majorca where they’re waiting in a hotel to find out if they’ve made the final cut.’

More: Love Island fans slam ‘sly’ Megan Barton Hanson after she did THIS during showdown with Laura Anderson

And it looks like not even Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham are safe, as Jack’s ex Ellie Jones is thought to be stomping into the new villa as well, potentially ruining the nation’s favourite boyfriend and girlfriend couple.

‘Once in the villa, the boys are going to be tested to see if they would stay faithful to their partners or whether they’d have their heads turned.

‘Jack’s ex-girlfriend Ellie Jones will be waiting there for him and she’s made it clear she wants to win him back’, the insider continued.

‘So time alone together could be the end of him and Dani.’ Eeeek!

Another source added: ‘Every part of the twist is being meticulously planned for maximum impact and all the small details are being kept under lock and key.

‘Whether the girls are going to be getting the surprise like the boys is still under discussion.’

It comes after the reality show has taken a very dramatic turn over the past few days with shocking break-ups and fiery rows happening left, right and centre. Not only has power couple Wes Nelson and Laura Anderson crashed and burned, but Megan Barton Hanson also brutally dumped Eyal Booker and pretty quickly made a move on Wes!

Even worse, things got really awkward between our fave Dr Alex George and Ellie Brown, leading to another split to add to the collection. So with nearly half of the couples in crisis, the Casa Amor attack is sure to cause a whole load more drama. And we can’t wait!

What’s the betting ladies man Adam Collard will be swayed by one of the new arrivals?

Words by Jesse Gerscher-Connelly.