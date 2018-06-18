This isn't the first time Adam has switched his attention to a newcomer...





Love Island viewers turned on Adam Collard as he looked poised to ruin another romance for unlucky in love Dr Alex George.

The A&E doctor has struggled to find love on the ITV2 reality series, ending up in a friendship couple with Samira Mighty and then having his hopes for a relationship with Megan Barton Hanson dashed when she picked Eyal Booker over him.

Things were looking up when new girls Ellie Brown and Zara McDermott arrived during Sunday night’s episode and the boys made sure Alex was on top of his game and ready to make an impression.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

‘I’m with a loud bunch of boys. Five wing men. I’ll be lucky to get any words in but they’ve all got good intentions,’ he said.

He appeared to hit it off with both girls and said Zara ticked ‘so many boxes for him’.

But seconds later it was revealed she had also caught Adam’s roving eye.

Adam, who has been called out for his womanising ways in the past, confessed in the Beach Hut: ‘Zara fits the type of girl that I do fancy, so I would be lying if I said that she wasn’t an attractive girl.’

Fans of the show were fuming at his comments, branding him a ‘snake’ and saying he had no intention of being Alex’s wing man.

‘Adam finds any girl that breathes “his type”,‘ said one viewer on Twitter.

‘Can anyone tell me what type of snake this is?’ one person said, along with a picture of Adam.

READ MORE: Love Island’s Alex might have FINALLY found love… and everyone is going crazy

Another posted: ‘Adam gets less attractive the more snakey he gets.’

Many fans of the programme said they would be upset to see Alex miss out again.

One person quipped: ‘I promise you if Adam steals a girl from Alex than we all have to make a pact that we Egg him every time he goes to club appearances.’

Others posted funny memes and videos expressing their annoyance at the situation.