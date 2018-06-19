Poor Alex!

Love Island star Dr Alex George has been a viewer favourite this year but many fans of the show have actually voiced concern for him over a worrying medical issue.

The islander sparked fears for his health during Monday night’s episode as social media users pointed out his increasingly red skin which appears to be down to a nasty case of sunburn.

This has led viewers to urge Alex, 27, to get some help for the ailment.

‘Alex’s sunburn is so distressing and as a doctor he should know better #LoveIsland,’ one fan wrote on Twitter, whilst another said: ‘Why has the sunburn police not taken Alex away?! My god give him complete sunblock or ban him for the sun for the rest of the week. You could cook a fry up on his chest!!!!’

And one added: ‘Im genuinely concerned for Alex’s sunburn situ….. someone get the poor hun some Hawaiian Tropic factor 90.’

Meanwhile one simply confessed: ‘i am so worried about Alex’s sunburn though’

Alex’s reddish skin has got some viewers hoping it might eventually turn into a tan, though.

‘I’m hoping Alex is like me and that sunburn will eventually turn to sun-kissed bronze? Maybe for the final?’ one fan tweeted. Well ya never know!

A fellow watched asked: ‘When is Alex’s redness gonna start turning brown? His sunburn continues to simply get redder’

An ITV spokesperson has confirmed that the islanders do have plenty of access to sun protection.

‘We have an ongoing supply of suncreams (up to Factor 50) within the villa,’ the rep tells MailOnline. ‘And the Islanders are always encouraged and reminded to apply suncream and rehydrate at regular intervals throughout the day.’

Whilst Alex might be having problems when it comes to his skin, his romantic prospects in the villa seem to be on the up.

A preview clip aired at the end of Monday night’s episode showed Alex going in for a kiss with new girl Ellie Brown, making viewers all over the country pretty happy.

The reality star hasn’t had much luck so far, having been rejected by Megan Barton Hanson when she chose Eyal Booker over him at last week’s recoupling.

Fingers crossed Alex has better luck this time – oh, and get some shade, Mr!