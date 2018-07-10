Eeeek!

You might think living in the Love Island villa would be all sunbathing and gossiping about Doing Bits – but it turns out the residents are dealing with a rather disgusting secret.

In fact, the Majorcan pad they’ve been calling home for the past five weeks has allegedly been infested with all kinds of wildlife. Eeeek!

Yup, a former contestant – who wishes to remain anonymous – has dished the dirt on the state of the villa claiming it’s ‘filthy’ and there’s even ants crawling all over the food.

‘There are ants all over the kitchen crawling all over food – trails of them are going towards the bread and fruit’, the insider told The Sun Online.

And it looks like ants aren’t the only hygiene issue, as the source added: ‘The nastiest thing is rats. Some people don’t care, but others found it really horrible. If they bothered cleaning up after themselves it wouldn’t be going on. It’s filthy.’

An ITV spokesperson has since responded to the claims, telling us at CelebsNow: ‘There is no infestation of rats or ants in the villa. This is untrue. The villa is cleaned on a regular basis’. Well, that settles that!

This comes after viewers noticed the girls’ dressing room had been turned upside down with piles of clothes and stacks of makeup on the tables after just two weeks.

‘The state of that room where the girls get ready in the villa’, one Twitter user wrote.



‘Nah that villa looks so messy, I couldn’t live there #loveisland’, said another.

While a third added: ‘The state of the girls dressing room give me major anxiety. #LoveIsland‘. Well, they have A LOT of outfits to be fair.

Meanwhile, it isn’t just the state of the villa itself that’s been a talking point this week as TWO Islanders were dramatically dumped on Monday night’s show.

While nobody was particularly heartbroken to see Grace go – considering most viewers thought she’d already left – Samira Mighty was left heartbroken when her beau Frankie was voted the least popular.

Aw, let’s hope the two new boys can take her mind off that broken heart.