Dani talks style icons, body hang-ups and boyfriend Jack

She won over the public on this year’s Love Island with boyfriend Jack Fincham, and since rising to fame, Dani Dyer’s life hasn’t been the same. As well as bagging a panto role alongside her famous dad, EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, in Nativity! The Musical, she’s now launched her own fashion range. But there’s always a downside to fame, which Dani knows about all too well. READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS MORE: TMI! Jack Fincham makes BIG confession about his sex life with Dani Dyer Last week, she pulled a prank on the public by faking an engagement to Jack, 27, but despite admitting it was a joke, some fans were less than pleased. ‘Those were the only messages I replied to, as I got a bit of a backlash,’ the brunette reveals when Now catches up with her for a chat. Instead, the bubbly 22-year-old usually chooses to ignore the criticism, and adds, ‘No one got hurt! We’re having a bit of fun. It’s mine and Jack’s relationship.’ Here, she fills us in on life outside the villa, and how she, quite literally, wears the pants

in her relationship…

Hi Dani! So how has life been since Love Island?

I’ve had fan’s sobbing (in the street) – I hate it as it makes me really emotional. I’m like ‘please don’t cry’. Life has changed massively for me, but all for the better. I didn’t expect so many opportunities, but it’s been such a dream come true and I don’t want to ever let that go.

How are you juggling everything?

I’ve been doing 13-hour days at work! But time with my family and with my boyfriend is just as important. I have moments when I’m busy and my family definitely get that, as does Jack.

Tell us about your collection with In The Style!

It’s a collaboration of all the things I find comfortable and flattering, as well as what’s on-trend, so lots of snake print, polka dots, oversized hoodies, knitwear and the off-the-shoulder looks with the sock boots. My favourite piece in the whole collection is my snake- print playsuit. I don’t like things too low-cut or too short.

Who is your style icon?

Ariana Grande, because I love her, but I also get a lot of inspiration from my mum [Joanne Mas], so whatever she’s worn has always influenced me. My dad’s pretty cool too. He ain’t an embarrassing dad! My parents didn’t really want me to wear make-up when I was young butI saved up my lunch money for the cheapest foundation.

Does Jack ever give you fashion advice?

Yeah. That’s just what you do when you’re like best mates as well as being boyfriend and girlfriend. And Jack’s fashion sense isn’t too bad! So I think I’d let him dress me but it just depends what mood he’s in and where I was going. I used to wear bright yellow Juicy Couture tracksuits, walk round Camden and purposely make my trainers look dirty.

Do you and Jack ever share each other’s clothes?

I wear his pants – clean ones of course! I wash them and then wear them and he goes, ‘They’re not yours.’ They’re so comfortable to wear at night though.

Do you feel confident about your body?

I think I’m the same as most girls. There are always going to be things you wish you could change about yourself, but I think that I’ve got more confident as I’ve grown up.

Does Jack help to boost your confidence?

It’s so weird, he loves my little hands and feet! He is very complimentary to me, he always makes me feel good about myself and I love that about him. It’s nice to have a boyfriend who wants to make you feel good. He loves how diddy I am.

Do you work out?

I miss working out, but I haven’t had time lately! I love running, I’ve done half marathons and things. I do a lot more cardio –

I used to do body pump but I have to be careful because of my shoulder, as I’m not allowed to lift heavy things. Once things calm down, I’ll be back in the gym at least three times a week.

In The Style X Dani Dyer at inthestyle.com