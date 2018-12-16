Jack Fincham strips off for Now and talks body confidence, adjusting to fame and why he wants to be the next David Attenborough

The nation fell in love with him during this year’s run of Love Island and, when Jack Fincham arrives at our Christmas photo shoot, it’s not hard to see why. As soon as Jack, 27, walks in, he’s talking a mile a minute about what he’s been up to and updating the team on his French bulldog puppy Sandy.

Aside from being a new ‘dad’ to Sandy, it’s fair to say Jack’s had his hands full. As Now went to press, his girlfriend Dani Dyer announced their split – just six months after they met on the ITV2 show. But, tellingly, during our shoot he reveals, ‘If Dani and I have an argument, 10 minutes later we’re laughing together!’

And, as well as his rocky relationship, the former stationery salesman has been busy with his two businesses. Fincham London sees Jack return to his roots with a line of luxury pens, while Rey is a 90s-inspired clothing brand.

In his time in the LI villa, viewers praised Jack for the fact he doesn’t have a six-pack. And it’s clear spreading body confidence is important as he slips into festive boxers for the shoot. When asked how he’s feeling, he shrugs and says, ‘I’m fine, I’m feeling good. Let’s do this!’

Hi, Jack! How will you be spending your Christmas this year?

It’ll be my nan, my granddad, my mum, my stepdad, his mum because she lives next door, my brother, my sister… the whole family. There’s always loads of food and drink. At some point after dinner we’ll get everyone together to watch a film, then my nan and granddad go to bed first. Me and my brother will stay up drinking, last year we watched the Peaky Blinders box set.

Do you like giving presents?

I love buying for my nine-year-old sister, especially, and watching her open presents. I’m like a kid, going, ‘Open my ones first!’

Will you spoil your family with the money you’ve made since Love Island?

Of course. They support me through everything and they are always there for me so I’m going to make sure they’re well looked after this Christmas.

What are you getting Sandy?

Sandy is getting the world! She’s getting a stocking with her name on it, I’ve just discovered dog mince pies so she’ll be having them, and I want us to have matching Christmas jumpers!

What’s the worst present you’ve ever received?

There have been times where I’ve been given awful aftershaves that nobody in their right mind would wear unless they wanted to clear a room! It’s only been bought because the box looks nice, and then you end up with a collection of terrible aftershaves.

What would you like to find under the Christmas tree this year?

If Santa’s reading this, I’d like some trainers, you can never have enough. And clothes! I know it’s materialistic but that’s what I like.

You’ve split up with Dani, and before that there were a lot of rumours about you two being on the rocks. How did that make you feel?

Dani and I got on so well, but people wanted us to fail.

You’re stripping off for our festive photo shoot today – are you body confident?

I am. I’m not your typical eight-pack guy and I’ve not got muscles on my biceps. But I think it’s important to show you don’t need to look a certain way to do a shoot like this. Sexy comes in all shapes and sizes!

Apart from the obvious, how would you say that your life different now to how it was this time last year?

This time last year I was trying to make as many sales as possible at work, because you want more in your December pay to go and get good presents and party for the whole month. I would have still been asking everyone what they wanted for Christmas and writing it all on my iPhone notes.

Do you think people are surprised you’re focusing on your new businesses rather than just plugging stuff on Instagram?

I do think a lot of people thought I’d go down the teeth-whitening route or do PA after PA after PA. But I want to have a bit of longevity and I want people to say, ‘He’s the one who makes nice clothes,’ or, ‘He’s got that really good pen company.’ I don’t want people to just say, ‘He was on Love Island a couple of years ago.’

Why is that so important to you?

I don’t want people to lose faith in me because then, when I’m working on something I genuinely believe in, they’ll just think that it’s another thing I’m promoting.

Is there anything at all you’ve read about yourself that’s really annoyed you?

One thing I do want to clear up is all the comments I got for buying Sandy, with people telling me, ‘Adopt, don’t shop.’ My family has always rescued dogs and the last three that my mum’s had, I rescued personally. I was on a night out once and I went home early because I found a dog and I wanted to take it home and call someone to get it. My mum said, ‘Most 19-year-olds bring home a girl, you brought home a Rottweiler.’ This is the first time I’ve brought up a dog from a puppy – before this, we’ve always had rescue dogs.

Is being famous everything that you thought it would be? Or is it better or worse?

I didn’t know what fame would be like. I honestly thought I’d be on Love Island for a week, come out, a few people would recognise me, some companies would pay me to post stuff on Instagram and then that would have been it. I thought I was going to go back to work the week after we came off. I asked my boss what time he wanted me back in! He said, ‘Mate, you’re not going to be coming back.’

Seeing as you are now in the public eye, do you find it harder to trust people as a result?

Yeah, massively. It’s a scary thought because I’m always really open and I’ll chat to anyone and let them know how I’m feeling. But now I wonder if I can tell someone about how I’m feeling because of what they might do with that information.

Now that you’ve set up Fincham London and Rey, what other ambitions do you have left to fulfil?

It would be my dream, when I’m older, to present a nature show. Sir David Attenborough is one of my biggest idols – sometimes I’ll have him on in the background at home just to relax! I’d like to think that in 40 years’ time I could be the next David Attenborough – I’ve got the passion and I’d love it more than anything.

