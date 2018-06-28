Viewers did not hold back...

If you haven’t watched Wednesday evening’s episode of Love Island then we suggest you look away now because there are about to be some major spoilers. Otherwise, sit back an enjoy the drama.

We thought things couldn’t get any more tense after Wes Nelson brutally dumped Laura Anderson and climbed into bed with Megan Barton Hanson within approximately 3.5 seconds. Oh, Wes.

But clearly the heat is getting to the producers heads over at ITV2 because they then sent in Caroline Flack to deliver a double dumping bombshell which left Eyal Booker and Zara McDermott packing their suitcases.

After the girls picked to send Eyal on his way and the boys chose to kick out Zara, no one was more heartbroken than the 21-year-old herself who didn’t exactly take the news very well. In fact, she called it a ‘f**king joke’ and broke down in tears as she faced being separated from her partner of a whole week Adam Collard. Eeek!

While Essex girl Zara sobbed on Adam’s shoulder, she pleaded with him to leave with her and for a while, it actually looked like the notorious ladies man was about to walk.

He told the Beach Hut: ‘I just don’t really see us meeting anyone else like here. Not in a million years.’

But even after telling best mate Ellie Brown he’d briefly thought about going with Zara, low and behold Adam did absolutely nothing.

Considering the Newcastle lad’s track record with women – he dumped Kendall for Rosie, flirted up a storm with Megan and then left Rosie for Zara – viewers weren’t exactly surprised by his decision.

And when Zara made the loyal vow to ‘wait for Adam on the outside’, the Internet got a little bit brutal.

‘Oh please! Adam is going to be fine…he’ll just move on to the next girl that comes in to the villa #loveisland’, said one fan.

While another agreed: ‘Predicting it now Adam will go off with one of the new girls and they’ll bring Zara back in to confront him like they did with Malin and Terry series 2.’

And let the memes begin…

We reckon Zara might be pretty shocked to see what happens when five brand new ladies enter the villa to mend poor Adam’s broken heart on Thursday – but we’re dying for him to prove us cynics wrong…