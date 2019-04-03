Hot new romance?

Love Island star Adam Collard cosied up to stunning US model Delilah Belle yesterday during a wild night out in Los Angeles.

Adam, 23, is currently living it up on a lad’s holiday, alongside fellow Love Islanders Wes Nelson, 21, Sam Bird, 26, and Jack Fowler, also 23.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Love Island’s Adam Collard breaks his silence over SHOCK Zara McDermott split: ‘No one has done anything wrong’

The reality TV stars jetted off to the States earlier this week to enjoy some time away following Adam’s recent split from 21-year-old ex Zara McDermott.

The Newcastle native seems to be moving on though, taking to social media last night to show off his potential new flame.

Sharing a photo with his arm around model Delilah Belle Hamlin, who is the daughter of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, the 20-year-old can be seen draping herself across Adam’s lower half.

Delilah also shared the same on her own Instagram story and captioned it: ‘Wow I really need to start watching this new love island…’

The stunning California girl, who has 907,000 Instagram followers, isn’t the first female Adam has showed off on social media since he arrived in the States.

He updated his Instagram profile earlier today, posing alongside some mystery girls and pal Jack, who split from Love Island fling, surfer Laura Crane, 24, just two months after the show ended.

The pair can be seen grinning on Venice Beach Boardwalk with their arms around the roller skate wearing ladies, with Adam cleverly captioning the post: ‘Let the good times roll.’

Despite seemingly loving single life, it’s been reported that Adam branded ex girlfriend Zara ‘disgusting’ after discovering she partied with 22-year-old footballer, Dele Alli.

The Spurs star is said to be looking for fun after his split from Ruby Mae, 23, and invited Essex girl Zara to an after-party following a night out in London nightclub Tape.

An insider told the sun: ‘Adam kicked off. He was calling Zara all the names under the sun despite them no longer being in a ­relationship.

‘Zara couldn’t understand his reaction, considering he had attended after-parties with other girls even when they were still together.’

Words by Caitlin Elliott.