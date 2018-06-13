Love Island’s Laura Anderson could be axed from her job because of THIS

The blonde babe might not have a job as an air hostess after the show

If last year’s Love Island stars are anything to go by, Laura Anderson will leave the villa with a tonne of social media followers and make a fortune from being Insta-famous. Which is lucky, because she might not have a day-job to return to…

Before entering the villa of dreams, Laura worked as an air hostess for luxury airline Emirates – where emphasis is put on giving affluent customers the highest level of service. But, the 29-year-old’s recent saucy confession could mean she’s got herself the sack.

During an airline-themed task on the show, Laura – who is dating hunky Wes – confessed to being part of the ‘mile high club’.

‘I was a passenger with my boyfriend,’ she admitted.

Giving details of their tryst, she added: ‘In, out, job done.’

But, an Emirates insider has said her admission could cost Laura her job.

‘Laura is an idiot,’ the source explained. ‘Emirates is a really strict airline when it comes to their staff, I doubt she would be allowed back after the show is over.’

Laura and Wes, 20, became the first couple to use the villa’s hideaway earlier this week. But, despite it being their first night alone, Laura insists they didn’t do the deed.

‘I think it’s called heavy petting,’ she joked with the girls during a debrief.

Before their night in the hideaway the couple said they were just ‘mega happy’ to have some alone time.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Wes said: ‘Obviously we’re mega happy. We’re super happy to get some time together. It’s just fun innit.

‘We’ve been waiting for this moment for a bit. We’ve not had a date we’ve not had anything else so this is perfect.’

She might not have a job but at least she’s got a hunky boyfriend, eh?!