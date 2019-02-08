So brave!

Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood has revealed she suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

(ADHD), in a very brave and honest Instagram post.

The 27-year-old reality star decided to open up about the condition after admitting she was ‘obsessed’ with writing lists.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Olivia Attwood shows off new pout after having lip filler removed as she shares saucy bath snap

‘Her first post showed she was travelling somewhere on a train and she captioned it: ‘Left my f***ing diary and TO-DO list at home. Not happy. Anyone else obsessed with list writing?’

Fans were quick to ask why she loved writing lists so much, so Olivia decided to open up in her next post.

‘You guys asking why I love writing lists lol, so…’ she began. ‘I was diagnosed with ADHD many many years ago and writing lists is one thing I was taught to do that helps me organise my thoughts.

‘Every night before bed I right the next day in order of what I’m going to do, even things as simple as.. ‘eat breakfast’ Find it so therapeutic and helps me feel in control of my day and stops me doing weird impulsive s**t (most of the time lol).’

She then finished the post by saying: ‘That was a big share from me and now I feel very naked and awkward. You guys know how I hate that LOL.’

Her candid Instagram post comes after she and her boyfriend, Bradley Dack, moved house weeks after being targeted in a ‘sickening burglary’.

The couple decided to leave their Manchester home after being left ‘shaken-up’ by the crime.

Olivia told The Sun last month: ‘It was horrible. We were in bed, someone had a key, we don’t know who it was… We’re moving anyway, we’re moving this week.’

The thieves managed to steal two Mercedes cars from their driveway, Chanel and Louis Vuitton bags, Rolex’s, and a brand new laptop.