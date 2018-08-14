Could the Love Island lady *be* any more relatable?!

The latest batch of the Love Island gang may have only just touched back down in the U.K following their sun drenched summer in the villa, but there has already been plenty of heartbreak and cheating scandals.

It truly is the gift that keeps on giving.

Over the weekend, a video had emerged which appeared to show Islander Frankie Foster locked in a passionate embrace with a woman who definitely wasn’t his girlfriend Samira Mighty.

Following the rather uncomfortable emergence of this video, the duo have now been forced to confirm that they’ve called it quits on their Love Island romance – seemingly on account of Frankie’s stray from his bae.

A rep for 22-year-old Samira has confirmed the sorry news to OK! Online, sharing: ‘Samira will be taking some time out from her relationship with Frankie to focus on herself and future work opportunities.’

Expanding, Samira’s representative then adds: ‘They have spoken in depth about the recent events and Samira feels a break for now is the best thing for both of them so they can see what the future holds.’

No, we’re not crying. It’s just hay fever… honest.

Whilst the allegations surrounding Frankie’s faithfulness will undoubtedly come as a blow for the lovely Samira, it would appear that the Westend performer is managing to find a *very* relatable coping mechanism….

Shoes!

Taking to her Instagram story, Sam has shared a video of two brand spankin’ new additions to her wardrobe – in which she reveals they have come at the ‘perfect time’.

Could she be any more relatable?!

Our ‘gal Samira had been a firm favourite on this years Love Island, having entered the villa as one of the originals.

However, she sadly didn’t make it until the season finale and decided to pack her bags and head back to Blighty to continue her relationship with Frankie after he was booted from the villa.

Samira not only returned to a suitcase full of laundry, but also the allegations that her beau had allegedly stayed in a hotel room with another woman whilst she was still in sunny Majorca.

Speaking of the allegations at the time, Frankie told Ok! online: ‘It was a silly thing to do. Anyone with a girlfriend knows it’s not a good idea and it’s not a nice thing to do.’

He then added: ‘We have got through that hiccup and we’ve had a tricky situation early on and we have got through it, so there is some positive in that.’

We guess some things just ain’t meant to be. Sad face.