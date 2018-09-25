Has the Love Island curse struck again?!

There’s been a fair few Love Island split lately, but it seems Zara McDermott and Adam Collard are still as solid as ever.

The happy couple were forced to deny they had called time on their relationship after attending separate events at the weekend.

Zara looked stunning as she attended the summer closing party at London’s Madison bar on Saturday, but Adam, 21, was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, Zara enjoyed several glasses of bubbly with a female friend as she chatted away to fellow guests.

The brunette showed off her slender figure in a sexy, low-cut leopard print dress from Lasula.

She was reunited with Adam later that evening and took to Instagram to defend their romance.

Posting on her story, she said: ‘Just to clear this one up guys, Adam’s just here. He just went to the gym while I went to a PA.’

However, it seems they may be spending more time apart this week as Adam confirmed he’ll be heading to Norwich, Lincoln, Preston and Newcastle in upcoming days.

Last night, Zara remained in London where she was reunited with her former Love Island co-stars Laura Anderson and Ellie Brown.

The reality stars attended the Best Heroes Awards, and Zara looked very glamorous in a floor-length white gown by Nadine Merabi.

Also at the awards do was Love Island hunk Eyal Booker, who appeared to be having a great time costing up to newly-single Laura, 29.

The Scottish blonde recently confirmed her split from Paul Knops, 31, after reaching the final with him.

‘When we came out of the villa there was a lot of work related things we did together and then Paul went away for three weeks,’ she told OK! Magazine.

‘He went to the Burning Man festival in America and he couldn’t get phone signal for a week. I was absolutely fine with that.

‘I trusted him not to do things with other girls, which he didn’t,’ Laura added.

‘I was hoping that when he came back we’d spend more time together and build a proper relationship out of the villa. It didn’t happen.’