Lucky Cherry Seaborn! 8 reasons why Ed Sheeran is the best boyfriend EVER

We're not jealous at all...

If you’ve listened to Ed Sheeran‘s latest album Divide – actually, any of his albums for that matter – you’ll probably have noticed the 26-year-old can be a bit of an old romantic.

With mega-passionate tunes like Thinking Out Loud and Tenerife Sea under his belt, we don’t mind admitting we’ve shed a few tears singing (shouting) along to Ed’s emotional lyrics.

But it wasn’t until he started dating childhood friend, Cherry Seaborn, 24, and basically being the best boyfriend ever – that we started to see Ed’s romantic tunes come to life before our very eyes.

It’s been less than two years since the pair started dating and we’ve already got a list as long as our arms of all the super-cute things the 25-year-old has done for his Suffolk-born beauty.

So here’s a bunch of our favourite ones – and we’ll try to get too jealous that no one’s laced their number one album with songs about us…

1.) They’ve never had a fight

Wait… what? So they’ve NEVER fallen out? Apparently not as Ed recently revealed that he’s yet to be in Cherry’s bad books.

Which is even more surprising considering he also let on that they’ve also never spent a day apart – the star told The Sun: ‘Weirdly enough, when I went to Japan two weeks ago that was the first time I have been apart from her.’ Impressive.

2.) He makes a great cheerleader

Ed decided to pay a surprise visit to the Chelmsford Hockey Club in Essex to cheer on his leading lady and even posed for a few selfies with some chuffed looking fans.

And his loving support clearly wasn’t wasted as her team managed to win 5-0!

3.) And is clearly a family man

Touring the world is a pretty tiring job and the last thing you’d think Ed would want to do was spent the day with his in-laws after a string of shows.

But the singer took it one step further when he flew home from Germany to have dinner with Cherry’s parents and even turned up with an apple pie – the dream, right?

4.) They’re childhood sweethearts

Apparently Ed had a crush on Cherry when they were classmates at school in Suffolk, but it was years before they got together as Cherry left the country and went to University in America.

But now she’s back and the pair are living together in London – they should make a film out of this stuff!

5.) He’s not afraid of going barefoot

We knew the A Team singer was a nice guy, but lending his girlfriend his trainers while he walks barefoot carrying her broken heels? That’s chivalry taken to a whole new level.

6.) He penned a super-romantic song… obviously

With tons of Ed’s trademark romance on the new album none scream ‘I’m in love’ more than the tune ‘Perfect.’

And with lyrics like ‘I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know,’ and ‘She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I’ll share her home,’ it’s pretty clear that Cherry’s written all over it!

7.) He quit his job

What better way to show you’re serious than giving up your career as a mega-famous superstar for a year?

After taking a year out to travel Ed previously said about Cherry: ‘We were just basically like let’s just quit our jobs and have a year of forming a tight bond and a relationship.’

Before adding: ‘I’ve never been happier, I’ve never been more comfortable. I’ve never been more inspired. I just feel like everything is sort of falling into place and it’s falling into place because I’ve given it the time to fall into place.’

8.) And finally… he’s in it for the long haul

Rumours have been swirling that the star’s up to propose to his girlfriend during their trip to Australia this month.

And Ed’s done little to squash the reports recently confirming he’s totally ready for marriage and even kids as he reportedly said the ‘wheels should be in motion’ to have a family by the time he’s 30!

Everyone’s hearts melted? Yup ours too.