What a transformation, Mark Wright!

Mark Wright has made our eyes go out on stalks with THIS photo he posted on Instagram…

Someone said summer is on its way, I say I'm getting ready !! A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Mar 8, 2016 at 4:54am PST

We say you’re already there, Mark.

THOSE PECS! THOSE ARMS. Wow, just wow.

Mark has clearly been hitting the gym big-time because despite always having a great body, it seems in the past few months he’s become bigger than ever before.

But one lady who’s probably TOTALLY lovin’ it is wife Michelle Keegan.

The former Coronation Street star is currently out of the country filming BBC military series, Our Girl in South Africa which is a shame because she won’t get to squeeze those big man arms, but we bet it’s got her counting down the days until she comes home.

Before she left she was hard in training too – we wonder if that’s where Mark has got his inspiration from?

Writing in her blog for Hello magazine, she said: ‘I have been in Aldershot for four days at an army barracks. This was no picnic! I did dabbing (fast walking) patrolling, drills, some medical training, and combat control.

‘By the end (and the beginning) of every day I was aching in places I never knew could ache. I lost count of the amount of press ups I have done. If we answered a question wrong or we wasn’t listening properly we’d have to get down and give 10/20 at a time. I answered a few wrong.’

Don’t worry Michelle, as least you’ve got this big hunk of a man to protect you if anyone shouts at you again!

Lydia Southern/ @LydiaSouthern