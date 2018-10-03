Do we hear wedding bells, Miss Meck?!

Whats the adult equivalent to circling the items on your gift list in the Argos catalogue? Liking things on Instragram! Ain’t that right, Lucy Mecklenburgh?!

Eagle eyed fans of Lucy and her partner Ryan Thomas are speculating that the CBB winner might be about to pop the question – after spotting some rather telling activity from Lucy online…

According to a report published by The Mirror, the former TOWIE babe has been liking a picture of the same engagement ring on Instagram several times.

Well, you know what they say… if you don’t ask, you don’t get!

According to the report, the 27-year-old Essex ‘gal has liked separate Instagram posts of the same Jean Douesset diamond ring since January.

And the girl absolutely has great taste – the stunning sparkler is called the Chelsea Pink Two-Tone, which is set with rare Vivid Pink Argyle and Colorless White diamonds.

We’re not sure Ryan will be too happy at the price tag, however, as the engagement band retails at an eye watering $19,000.

Yup, not *quite* the Argos catalogue budget we remember…

Whilst Lucy might simply enjoy a bit of innocent ring shopping once in a while (join the club), fans of the celeb couple will definitely have their fingers crossed.

Recently, the couple attended the wedding of a close friend – leaving followers pining for the duo to tie the knot themselves.

Replying to snap of Lucy and Ryan enjoying the nuptials with Mrs Thomas, fans took to the comment section to encourage the couple to put a ring on it.

One user shared: ‘Seriously….you need to put a ring on that beautiful ladies finger!’

Agreeing, another added: ‘When you going to pop the question?!’

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for the news of a Lucy and Ryan wedding soon!