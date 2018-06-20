*Collective sigh of relief*

Alas, the course of true love never did run smooth – just ask Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas.

Of course, it’s a lil’ harder for love to run smoothly when you’re always winding your way into the headlines for one reason or another…



Over the past week, the couple have been plagued with allegations of a split following a bit of a tiff – and we were not happy with the rumours.

According to The Sun, a source had shared that the couple had called it quits after ‘a massive row’.

The source shared: ‘They called it quits on the spot, which will come as a massive surprise to everyone who knows them because they’ve seemed so loved-up’.

The source added: ‘Right up until last weekend everything was perfect. Their friends hope it might still work out again in the future, but who knows if that will be possible’.

Our reaction? Pretty much…

However, whilst things went pretty quiet following the rumours, Ryan *did* share a snap of himself and Lucy celebrating his birthday two weeks ago – which, of course, gave us a lil’ light at the end of the tunnel.

And it would appear that despite their decision to keep out of the limelight does not mean they’re over for good – as the duo appear to be enjoying a loved up holiday together with pals in sunny Mykonos!

Weirdly, the couple are yet to snap a picture together… but they’ve both been posting with the same location tag of the sunny Greek island.

Busted, you two!

Taking to her Instagram, Lucy has shared a snap of herself dipping her feet into the Greek waters of the island – which she has captioned: ‘Y don’t I live here!?!?’.

Taking to his social media, Ryan has shared a snap from the very same location – but with his mother as his companion. Ryan captions the cute snap, ‘…i know that look well mother.’

We’re just going to take this as solid confirmation that the couple are still as loved up as ever.

Faith in romance? Restored.