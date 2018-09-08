Just days after she was filmed catching the bouquet at a friend’s wedding…

It looks like Lucy Mecklenburgh has big plans for boyfriend Ryan Thomas when he gets home from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Former TOWIE star Lucy, 27, took to Instagram to wish Ryan’s nephew Teddy a happy fourth birthday – and fans rushed to say how much of a ‘natural’ she looked.

Alongside the adorable snap of her with Teddy – the son of Ryan’s brother and former Emmerdale star Adam – Lucy wrote: ‘Happy 4th birthday Teddy Thomas!! Isn’t he the cutest boy in the world!?! I can’t wait to give him a big squeeze and spoil him next week. The Thomas genes are just tooooo much.’

‘You look a natural with kids,’ wrote one fan, while another said: ‘He’s adorable! You look like a natural Lucy!’

And it seems babies are definitely the cards for Lucy and Ryan, as she ‘liked’ a comment that read: ‘I can’t wait for @lucymeck1 and @ryanthomas84 to have their own bubba.’

Now that would be one seriously adorable baby!

Just last week, Lucy hinted that we could be seeing her and Ryan tie the knot sooner rather than later as she shared a video of her catching the bouquet at a friend’s wedding.

She captioned it: ‘Sorry @ryanthomas84’

So cute!