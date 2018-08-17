The pair have been rocked with split allegations in earlier months.

Lucy Mecklenburgh has broken her silence after beau Ryan Thomas entered the Celebrity Big Brother house – and we’re getting separation anxiety just thinking about it.

Yesterday saw the launch of a brand spankin’ new series of CBB – which is themed ‘eye of the storm’.

Famous faces entering the U.K’s most famous gaff included former TOWIE star Dan Osborne, Love Island lady Gabby Allen, Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallette and Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas – a.k.a Lucy Meck’s boyfriend.

This means that the couple will be spending a full four weeks apart (if Ryan is successful on the show, that is).

Following Ryan’s entry into the house, former TOWIE babe Lucy has taken to social media to share an emotional tribute to her man.

Posting on her Instagram story, the 26-year-old has shared a video of Ryan arriving at the doors of CBB.

Captioning the post, Lucy writes: ‘My babe,’ followed by a love heart emoji. ‘Wanna give him a cuddle so glad I made it back in time to watch!’

Ryan and Lucy have been a firm fan favourite couple, having confirmed their romance in the summer of 2017 after much romantic speculation.

The duo actually met on a reality TV show themselves, having both starred in Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

Because, ya’know, nothing says true love like not having access to clean running water and *still* fancying each other.

Earlier in the summer, the pair were rocked with allegations of a split – with a source telling The Sun: ‘They had a massive row this week and called it quits on the spot, which will come as a massive surprise to everyone who knows them because they’ve seemed so loved-up’.

However, it would appear that the beautiful couple were able to let bygones be bygones – and are as good as new!