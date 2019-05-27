Fans loved her honesty

Lucy Mecklenburgh has been praised for being honest about her ‘uncomfortable’ battle with bloating.

The reality TV star is known for her enviable figure after founding fitness business, Results With Lucy, back in 2013.

But, in a bid to be more ‘open’ and ‘honest’ with her 1.4 million followers, Lucy, 27, admitted she doesn’t always have abs of steel and opened up about her battle with bloating – days after a video of her belly sparked ‘100’s of DM’s’ from people in a similar situation.

She wrote: ‘I’m frustrated with myself I haven’t been more open & honest about it in the past but the main reason maybe is that it felt embarrassing!! I train 3-4 times a week I eat a healthy balanced diet & I get this most nights for probably 10 years!! But I’ve never shared it with anyone maybe because i thought it looks bad as I have a health and fitness business and it didn’t make me a good advert for my business but actually I really wish I had as it doesn’t make me unfit or unhealthy it MAKES ME HUMAN!’

Lucy – who is dating Ryan Thomas – admitted certain foods ‘trigger’ her to feel bloated – including pasta, bread and onions.

She explained: ‘I know pasta, bread, dairy products, greasy fast food, alcohol, onions and raw veg causes me to become bloated (I worked this out myself through years or keeping food diaries & logging when I was bloated) but honestly somethings IM LIKE WTF AM I ALLERGIC TO F****** WATER!!!!’

‘It happens randomly and I’m sooooo uncomfortable and makes me want to veg out on the sofa in One of Ryan’s trackies and do nothing.’

Despite being apprehensive about sharing the candid post – for fear it would reflect badly on her business – the former TOWIE star promised to be ‘more open and honest’ and ‘not always show the ‘good’ ‘happy’ ‘perfect’’ parts of her life.

And, minutes after her post went live Lucy was flocked with praise from thousands of women thanking her for promoting ‘normal’.

‘Love your realness,’ one Instagram user wrote. While another said: ‘I’m so proud of you.’

Go Lucy!