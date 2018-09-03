Lucy 'hasn't slept much' during the CBB controversy.

The past week has been an incredibly difficult watch for the majority of Celebrity Big Brother viewers, so we can only imagine how distressing Ryan Thomas‘ girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh has found it.

With her 34-year-old beau in the centre of a media storm regarding the allegations made against him by his housemate Roxanne Pallett, 27-year-old Lucy remained very vocal online.

However, the former TOWIE star has now had the opportunity to share her thoughts live on air in her first TV interview regarding the explosive CBB ‘punch row’.

Appearing on the Victoria Derbyshire Show this morning, Lucy revealed she ‘hasn’t slept much’ during the past week for concern of Ryan’s wellbeing.

Speaking on the show, Lucy shares: ‘It’s been really hard to watch for me and Ryan’s family and friends. He’s such a lovely guy and wouldn’t hurt a fly,’

The Essex lady then added: ‘For him to go through thinking everyone on the outside thinks he’s a woman beater has been really hard.’

Lucy then hit out at the TV bosses, who she feels let Ryan down: ‘I think he was in too much distress for too long, I understand stories have to unravel natural but he broke down several times.. I think they’ve let him down, and maybe even Roxanne.’

Despite her upset for Ryan, Lucy then added that viewers shouldn’t post abusive messages about Roxanne online.

She explains: ‘I don’t agree with the death threats, the social media world is cruel and its a direct contact, I can understand why her accounts were deleted.’

Viewers have been quick to share their thoughts on Lucy’s interview. One user shares: ‘Well done @lucy_meck for keeping so calm and putting your point across so well there.’

Agreeing, another shares: ‘Respect to Lucy for staying calm during that interview’.

Another shares: ‘@lucy_meck well done on #VictoriaLIVE your interview was soft but to the point! #cbbryan should have his warning revoked x’.

As Lucy’s interview went to air, Roxanne had appeared Live on todays Jeremy Vine Show to issue a public apology to Ryan and those upset by the ‘punch row’ – which can be read about *here*.

