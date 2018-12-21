Followers have hit out at Lucy on Instagram

Lucy Mecklenburgh has had a tough few days after a video of her seemingly getting cosy with a man – who’s not boyfriend Ryan Thomas – emerged online.

The footage, obtained during the star’s trip Dubai earlier this month, shows her bidding a farewell to a male friend whilst enjoying a night out.

However, despite denying ‘cheat’ claims with a fiery Twitter message yesterday, fans of Coronation Street actor Ryan have now hit out at Lucy on Instagram.

After she shared a pic of herself enjoying a sun-soaked trip to Milan last week, the 27-year-old was subjected to a number of horrible messages from internet trolls.

One photo sees the reality star posing up a storm in a black top and trousers, next to the caption ‘Milano 🖤✨,’ to which a follower replied: ‘Don’t think she’ll be getting a ring on it now.’

‘It’s unacceptable how touchy feeling she was on the vid, I’d be fuming aswell, not good,’ said another, while a third just added a string of snake emojis.

Although some fans were quick to stick up for Lucy, as one hit back: ‘Can’t believe how people are acting over the video /photos it’s not bad at all! Ridiculous xx.’

Meanwhile, the ‘mystery man’ in the video has since been revealed as millionaire sports nutrition boss Adam Rossiter.

According to The Sun, Adam and Lucy have known each other for a few months, with Lucy helping to launch his sport brand’s female range back in May.

This comes after the Essex star dispelled any rumours when she posted a defiant message on Twitter.

‘Since when has saying goodbye to a friend turned into a cosy night out?! #ridiculous,’ she wrote.

However, despite Lucy’s post, it’s now being claimed that Celebrity Big Brother winner Ryan has been left ‘in pieces’ by the media over the media storm.

‘He is in pieces over the video – really upset,’ a source told the Daily Mail.

‘He’s a pretty forgiving guy and knows how tactile Lucy can be but this footage seems a little more than someone saying goodbye.’