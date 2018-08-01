Sporting that infamous tan along with an Essex blow-dry, the star can be seen laughing at the camera, as she wrote: ‘When people tweet your old TOWIE pics’, next to a GIF of a man with a shocked expression. How different does she look?!
Lydia became an ITVBe favourite thanks to her seven year on-off romance with ex-boyfriend Arg who she eventually split with in 2016 during a fiery showdown in Marbella.
Keen to move on from her relationship, the star quit TOWIE last year to focus on her fashion and TV career, recently appearing on E4’s Five Star Hotel.
And if her social media pages are anything to go by, it looks like Lyds is happier than ever with her hunky new beau Lee Cronin who she’s been dating for a year. Aww!
Let’s take a look back at Lydia Bright’s incredible transformation…
1/20
Lydia Bright transformation
When she burst onto our screens in 2011, Lydia gave us full Essex glam and tan.
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
2/20
Lydia Bright transformation
During Essex Fashion Week, the baby-faced TOWIE star strutted her stuff on the catwalk.
Credit: EOB Photography Ltd/REX/Shutters
3/20
Lydia Bright transformation
Lyds and her former beau James ‘Arg’ Argent put on their glad rags for the BAFTAs in 2011.
Credit: John Phillips/BEI/REX/Shuttersto
4/20
Lydia Bright transformation
The telly star went 60s glam to a fashion party in June 2011.
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
5/20
Lydia Bright transformation
After dyeing her hair light brown, Lyds toned her look down with natural waves and a loose fitting dress.
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
6/20
Lydia Bright transformation
Back to her bombshell blonde, Lydia channelled Marilyn Monroe at her Loose Women appearance in 2012.
Credit: Steve Meddle/REX/Shutterstock
7/20
Lydia Bright transformation
Walking around Loughton, the Essex babe showed off her interesting new do’ in March 2012.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
8/20
Lydia Bright transformation
Woah! We hardly recognise Lydia in this snap with her ex Tom Kilby on the red carpet. Nice hair!
Credit: Joanne Davidson/REX/Shutterstock
9/20
Lydia Bright transformation
During the first (and last) live episode of TOWIE, Lydia showed off her incredible figure in an Essex-style bodycon dress.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
10/20
Lydia Bright transformation
Clearly trying to mix up her look, the star chose an all-black ensemble at this showbiz party back in 2013.
Credit: Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock
11/20
Lydia Bright transformation
Changing her hair up again, a newly-brunette Lydia was back in another tight dress for a charity do.
Credit: Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock
12/20
Lydia Bright transformation
Lyds glammed up for a trip to Marbella in Summer 2014 in this flowery co-ord.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
13/20
Lydia Bright transformation
Is that Lydia, or Sandy from Grease? This leather-look outfit certainly got heads turning in December 2014.
Credit: Palace Lee/REX/Shutterstock
14/20
Lydia Bright transformation
Looking fresh-faced and summery, Lyds chopped off her long hair once again in March 2015.
Credit: Simon Ford/REX/Shutterstock
15/20
Lydia Bright transformation
After reuniting with her ex James, Lydia was also back blonde and put on her trademark red lippy at the TV Choice Awards in 2015.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
16/20
Lydia Bright transformation
At the NTA’s, Lydia went full-on bridal for the red carpet choosing a long, white gown and up do’.
Credit: Alex Glen/REX/Shutterstock
17/20
Lydia Bright transformation
Feeling more casual, the TOWIE fave dropped by Lorraine in a green jumpsuit to chat about her appearance on Bear Grylls The Island.
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
18/20
Lydia Bright transformation
The Essex star kept this jeans and t-shirt combo glamorous with a huge pair of sunnies.
Credit: Stephen Coke/REX/Shutterstock
19/20
Lydia Bright transformation
Wow! Lyds looked AMAZING at the BAFTAs earlier this year. Showing off all her hard work in the gym, the star wore a black fish-tail dress on the red carpet.
Credit: Thomas Alexander/BAFTA/REX/Shutt
20/20
Lydia Bright transformation
At the Mamma Mia film premiere in July, Lydia chose this pretty white dress to keep cool in the summer sun.