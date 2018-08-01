You won't recognise the Essex star!

Let’s face it, Lydia Bright looks VERY different from her early days as James ‘Arg’ Argent‘s girlfriend on TOWIE.

When she first hit our screens in 2010, the 26-year-old was a fan of big hair, even bigger eyelashes, tight dresses and a lot of fake tan… And we mean A LOT.

Flash forward eight years and the telly star has dramatically toned down her look by ditching the orange glow and stilettos in favour of a much more elegant style.

Sharing a load of snaps on her Instagram, the blonde babe is regularly seen posing up a storm while showing off her incredible fashion sense.

☀️☀️☀️☀️ Playsuit @bellasorella251 A post shared by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on Jun 24, 2018 at 6:02am PDT

But clearly the reality pro hasn’t forgotten where she came from, as Lyds has now treated her fans to a hilarious screenshot of her younger years on the hit ITVBe show.

Sporting that infamous tan along with an Essex blow-dry, the star can be seen laughing at the camera, as she wrote: ‘When people tweet your old TOWIE pics’, next to a GIF of a man with a shocked expression. How different does she look?!

Lydia became an ITVBe favourite thanks to her seven year on-off romance with ex-boyfriend Arg who she eventually split with in 2016 during a fiery showdown in Marbella.

Keen to move on from her relationship, the star quit TOWIE last year to focus on her fashion and TV career, recently appearing on E4’s Five Star Hotel.

And if her social media pages are anything to go by, it looks like Lyds is happier than ever with her hunky new beau Lee Cronin who she’s been dating for a year. Aww!

Let’s take a look back at Lydia Bright’s incredible transformation…