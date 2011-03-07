Insecure January Jones: Being skinny boosts my confidence

The Mad Men star's dropped two dress sizes for her new role

January Jones‘ curves and hourglass shape propelled her to fame in hit show Mad Men, but she’s now a shell of her sexy self after dropping two dress sizes on a strict ‘juice diet’.

The actress is said to have cut back on calories after landing the role of Emma Frost in new film X-Men: First Class.

She’s now lost 10lb, going from a UK size 8 to a 4, and has admitted the pressure of looking good in her revealing CGI costume took its toll.

‘I’m virtually naked,’ says January.

‘In the comic, it’s pretty much painted on and she has quite an unrealistic body. It was a challenge for me.’

A self-confessed big eater, January, 33, drastically changed her diet to focus on liquid meals, supplements and the occasional lean protein.

‘She’s a perfectionist and prefers herself pin thin,’ a source tells Now.

‘She went on a strict juice fast.

‘She also ate tons of raw veg and every third day allowed herself some lean meat.

‘It was extreme, but she needed that boost of confidence she gets from being thin.’

While the 5ft 6in blonde has always watched her weight, our insider reveals this is the furthest she’s ever gone to stay slim for a part, adding: ‘The truth is she’s insecure.

‘Like a lot of people, she has a distorted view of herself.’

Read the full story about January Jones and see the latest photos of her in Now magazine dated 7 March 2011 – out now!