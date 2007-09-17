Madonna and Guy Ritchie given go-ahead to adopt

Singer gets approval from welfare officer

Madonna and Guy Ritchie are all set to formally adopt orphan David Banda.

The couple were visited by Malawi’s chief social welfare officer Simon Chisale – and reports suggest he’s written a glowing recommendation which will clear the way for Madonna to make the 2-year-old her son.

‘They seem like a happy family,’ Simon tells the Sunday Mirror.

‘David looked very healthy, very different from the frail little boy from Mchinji. I couldn’t believe I was seeing the same little baby from the orphanage.’

The welfare officer spent 3 days with Madonna, 49, and Guy, 38, in their 16-bed home in London and says he is more than happy with his care.

‘The adoption is as good as complete – she will have her boy, the rest is a formality,’ he says.

‘We are all convinced Madonna should keep the boy.’

A second home visit will take place in December before a report is filed before a High Court judge by the February 2008 deadline.



Alison Adey