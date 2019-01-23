This is heartbreaking

Malin Andersson has revealed the tragic news that her newborn daughter has passed away.

The Love Island star took to Instagram this morning with a photo of her one-month-old little girl Consy along with a heartbreaking caption.

She wrote: ‘Completely in love with you.. and my Mum just wanted you to be with her.

‘Your time wasn’t ready yet. Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day.. you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes.

‘I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore. Go be with grandma Consy.

‘My angel. Rest in peace CONSY GLORIA EMMA ANDERSSON-KEMP.’

The star – who appeared on Love Island in 2016 – also posted a picture of Consy on Twitter, writing: ‘RIP my angel.’

Malin’s followers were quick to offer her support, with one writing on her Instagram: ‘So so sorry the most unimaginable thing a parent could go through.’

Another shared: ‘This is so heartbreaking, RIP baby Consy so sorry Malin & Family,’ while former Love Island co-star Rykard Jenkins commented: ‘There’s no words. Consy is in Paradise now. Please know you have friends out here and we love you.’

Malin welcomed Consy with partner Tom Kemp on 23 December – seven weeks premature, and she was being taken care of at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

After giving birth just before Christmas, the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram: ‘She is so beautiful, we are totally in love with her and feel so blessed that she is here but unfortunately due to complications, she is currently being cared for at Great Ormond Street – we have received a number of messages over the past week and there has been a lot of speculation and so we wanted to share our news with you so you could hear from us first hand.

‘We are so thankful for the amazing care she is receiving here and promise to update you on her progress but for the time being we hope you can all respect our privacy.’

Malin named her daughter after her mum Consy, who died in 2017 of breast cancer.