Mariah Carey confirms pregnancy – at last

Mariah Carey has confirmed that she’s expecting a baby with husband Nick Cannon.

‘Yes, we are pregnant. This is true,’ Mariah announced on TV today.

‘It’s been a long journey. It’s been tough because I’ve been trying to hold on to a shred of privacy.’

Mariah‘s husband Nick Cannon, 30, is thrilled all is going well after the couple lost a baby through miscarriage two years ago.

‘The greatest gift on earth is a child,’ he says.

Mariah, 41, and Nick, 29, became husband and wife in 2008 and keep their relationship alive by renewing their vows on their anniversary.

‘We get married every year!’ Nick revealed recently. ‘That’s our thing.’

